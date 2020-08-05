Season 2020 Clip (00:56)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Jay-Z Streams First Blue Ivy Credited Song

BET BUZZ: Jay-Z Streams First Blue Ivy Credited Song

Surprising releasing three rare tracks to his streaming platform TIDAL, Jay-Z unveiled one special song that credited his oldest daughter Blue Ivy.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC