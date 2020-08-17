Season 2020 Clip (01:35)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Jennifer Hudson Delivers School Supplies To Chicago Kids

Jennifer Hudson and her sister, Julia, delivered 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to Chicago students in need, just in time for classes to start on September 8.

