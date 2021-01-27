Trending:
23 hours ago BET BUZZ: Jennifer King Becomes First Full-Time Black Female Assistant Coach In NFL History

The Washington Football Team announced on Jan. 26 that they hired Jennifer King as a full-time assistant coach.

