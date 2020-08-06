Season 2020 Clip (01:10)
18 hours ago BET BUZZ: Juelz Santana Reunites With Wife After Prison Release

BET BUZZ: Juelz Santana Reunites With Wife After Prison Release

Juelz Santana has been released from prison early, after serving 18 months behind bars. The rapper and "Love & Hip Hop" star was reunited with his wife Kimbella on August 4.

