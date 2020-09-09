Season 2020 Clip (01:07)
6 hours ago BET BUZZ: "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" To End After 20th Season

BET BUZZ: "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" To End After 20th Season

The Kardashians and Jenners have announced that after 14 years and 20 seasons, the E! reality series is coming to an end.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC