Season 2020 Clip (01:05)
22 hours ago BET BUZZ: Kendrick Lamar On Why His Albums Take So Long

BET BUZZ: Kendrick Lamar On Why His Albums Take So Long

On Oct. 19, Kendrick Lamar shared why his albums take so long to create.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC