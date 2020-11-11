Trending:
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Kerry Washington Defends Eva Longoria Saying Latinas Are The ‘Real Heroines’ Of The Election

Eva Longoria has received backlash after appearing to dismiss Black women's work during the 2020 presidential election, saying Latinas were the "real heroines."

