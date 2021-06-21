Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:13)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Kevin Hart On Sharing His Public Scandals With His Kids: "It's Going To Come Out"

BET BUZZ: Kevin Hart On Sharing His Public Scandals With His Kids: "It's Going To Come Out"

Kevin Hart is laying it all out on the table with his kids, and in latest Romper's Father's Day issue, he shares his reasoning.

COMMENTS

Next up

Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs