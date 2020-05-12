Season 2020 Clip (01:23)
15 hours ago BET BUZZ: Killer Mike Launches Coronavirus Campaign

BET BUZZ: Killer Mike Launches Coronavirus Campaign

Atlanta’s famed rap artist and activist, Killer Mike has teamed up with DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond to launch an ad campaign aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music