Season 2020 Clip (01:07)
15 hours ago BET BUZZ: LeBron James Cried When He Heard Michael Jordan Was Retiring

BET BUZZ: LeBron James Cried When He Heard Michael Jordan Was Retiring

LeBron James was one of the many kids who wanted to "be like Mike” at the peak of Michael Jordan’s career in the 90s.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs