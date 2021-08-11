Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:08)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Lizzo Recruits Cardi B For First New Single In Two Years

BET BUZZ: Lizzo Recruits Cardi B For First New Single In Two Years

After teasing fans earlier this month (Aug. 2) with a mysterious Instagram post, Lizzo revealed that she was referring to a new single featuring Cardi B.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music