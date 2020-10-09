Season 2020 Clip (01:01)
15 hours ago BET BUZZ: Los Angeles Lakers Change To ‘Black Mamba’ Uniforms For Game 5

BET BUZZ: Los Angeles Lakers Change To ‘Black Mamba’ Uniforms For Game 5

Heading into Game 5 of the NBA finals on Oct. 9, the Los Angeles Lakers are close to winning their 17th NBA championship and in Black Mamba fashion.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in style

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC