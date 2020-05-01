Season 2020 Clip (00:56)
13 hours ago BET BUZZ: Megan And Bey's "Savage" Remix TikTok Challenge Takes Off

BET BUZZ: Megan And Bey's "Savage" Remix TikTok Challenge Takes Off

Within hours of the single’s release, Keara Wilson, the creator of the original “Savage” challenge dance uploaded a new version revamped for the remix.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music