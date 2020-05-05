Season 2020 Clip (01:01)
BET BUZZ: Megan Thee Stallion Secures First Top 10 Hit With "Savage"

Houston Hottie Megan The Stallion has secured a No. 4 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with her catchy single "Savage" off of her debut album "Suga."

