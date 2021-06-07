Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:17)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Duchess Of Sussex Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Welcome Baby Girl

BET BUZZ: Duchess Of Sussex Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Welcome Baby Girl

The couple said in a statement that “both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling at home."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs