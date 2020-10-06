Season 2020 Clip (01:41)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Method Man Issues Warning To ‘Ghost’ Fans

BET BUZZ: Method Man Issues Warning To ‘Ghost’ Fans

The "Power" universe has continued to elicit strong emotions from viewers of the popular crime series, but Method Man thinks some fans are going a bit too far.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC