Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:12)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Michelle Obama Has One Rule For Hanging Out With Her Family

BET BUZZ: Michelle Obama Has One Rule For Hanging Out With Her Family

Wanna hang out with the former First Family? You’ve got to do one thing, and it’s rather simple.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs