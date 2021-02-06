Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:28)
1 hour ago BET BUZZ: Michelle Obama Interviews Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman For TIME Magazine

BET BUZZ: Michelle Obama Interviews Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman For TIME Magazine

Amanda Gorman was jettisoned into the national spotlight on Inauguration Day when she read her poem "The Hill We Climb" at the dawn of a new presidency.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs