Season 2020 Clip (01:15)
16 hours ago BET BUZZ: Michelle Obama Launches New 'When We All Vote' Merch

BET BUZZ: Michelle Obama Launches New 'When We All Vote' Merch

Our forever Flotus, Michelle Obama, is using her influence in politics and fashion to give voters a wearable reminder to cast their ballot.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in style

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC