Season 2020 Clip (01:16)
21 hours ago BET BUZZ: Misty Copeland Organizes Ballet Performance For COVID Relief

BET BUZZ: Misty Copeland Organizes Ballet Performance For COVID Relief

The ballet icon has put together a virtual ballet performance to support members of the ballet community whose livelihoods are affected by COVID-19.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news