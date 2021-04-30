Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:13)
15 hours ago BET BUZZ: Morehouse College Debate Team Withdrew From National Tournament After Racial Taunts From Other Schools

BET BUZZ: Morehouse College Debate Team Withdrew From National Tournament After Racial Taunts From Other Schools

Spelman College and other debate teams followed suit and withdrew and the tournament was canceled.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news