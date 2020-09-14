Season 2020 Clip (01:06)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Naomi Osaka On Wearing Kobe Jersey During U.S. Open

BET BUZZ: Naomi Osaka On Wearing Kobe Jersey During U.S. Open

After winning the 2020 U.S. Open Women’s Singles final on Sept. 12, Naomi Osaka says that she felt the support of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in style

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC