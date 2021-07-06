Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:15)
20 hours ago BET BUZZ: Naturi Naughton Defends Phylicia Rashad After Bill Cosby Backlash

BET BUZZ: Naturi Naughton Defends Phylicia Rashad After Bill Cosby Backlash

"Why are Black people so quick to #cancel each other," the actress asked.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs