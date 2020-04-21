Season 2020 Clip (01:14)
21 hours ago BET BUZZ: Nicki Minaj Shares Her Thoughts On Colorism In Rap

BET BUZZ: Nicki Minaj Shares Her Thoughts On Colorism In Rap

Nicki Minaj weighed in with her perspective on colorism after her former manager, Big Fendi, stated that her success had a detrimental effect on "brown-skinned rap chicks."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music