Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:28)
17 hours ago BET BUZZ: O.J. Simpson Slams Bill Cosby For Refusing To Take Sex Offender Courses, Now His Spokesperson Claps Back

BET BUZZ: O.J. Simpson Slams Bill Cosby For Refusing To Take Sex Offender Courses, Now His Spokesperson Claps Back

In a Twitter video, Simpson let loose on the embattled comedian, while also critiquing Caitlyn Jenner’ s qualifications to run for governor of California.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs