Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:46)
20 hours ago BET BUZZ: Oprah Gifts Poet Amanda Gorman Caged Bird Ring And Earrings To Wear At Inauguration

BET BUZZ: Oprah Gifts Poet Amanda Gorman Caged Bird Ring And Earrings To Wear At Inauguration

Amanda Gorman made history as the youngest inaugural poet on Jan. 20 and was backed by some incredible star power.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in style