Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:06)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Pharrell Williams Shows Off Infinity-Stone Inspired Grills

BET BUZZ: Pharrell Williams Shows Off Infinity-Stone Inspired Grills

The grills, custom-made by Gabby Elan Jewelry, include about $100,000 worth of rare gems.

COMMENTS

Next up

Get More!

Recommended

Latest in style