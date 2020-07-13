Season 2020 Clip (01:02)
15 hours ago BET BUZZ: ‘Power’ Spin-off With Tariq and Tasha Drops In September

BET BUZZ: ‘Power’ Spin-off With Tariq and Tasha Drops In September

With the final season of Starz’s "Power" wrapping up earlier this year, the highly anticipated spin-off is headed to the small screen this September.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs