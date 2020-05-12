Season 2020 Clip (01:17)
15 hours ago BET BUZZ: Princeton Names First Black Valedictorian In School History

Nicholas Johnson, a Canadian-born operations research and financial engineering major will address the Class of 2020 in a virtual graduation for the Ivy League school’s students.

