Season 2020 Clip (01:14)
13 hours ago BET BUZZ: Quad Webb Clears Up Rumors About New Baby Daughter

BET BUZZ: Quad Webb Clears Up Rumors About New Baby Daughter

With her baby girl now in her arms, Quad Webb is making it clear on the role she is playing in her daughter’s life and opened up to the "Daily Dish" about her bundle of joy.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs