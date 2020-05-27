Season 2020 Clip (00:53)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Quad Webb Welcomes Baby Girl Into Her Family

BET BUZZ: Quad Webb Welcomes Baby Girl Into Her Family

Quad told ‘The Daily Dish’ in a statement that she has officially become a caregiver to baby Ariana and is in the process of bringing her into her home.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs