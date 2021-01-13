Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:22)
4 days ago BET BUZZ: Rapper YFN Lucci Wanted on Murder Charges For Alleged Involvement in Atlanta Shooting

BET BUZZ: Rapper YFN Lucci Wanted on Murder Charges For Alleged Involvement in Atlanta Shooting

Rapper YFN Lucci is now reportedly wanted by the Atlanta Police Department for murder after two men were shot on Dec. 10.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC