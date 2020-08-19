Season 2020 Clip (01:17)
BET BUZZ: Republican Colin Powell Supports Joe Biden At 2020 DNC

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell was the second high-profile Republican party member to address the Democratic National Convention in support of Joe Biden.

