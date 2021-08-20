Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:51)
19 hours ago BET BUZZ: 'The Real Housewives Of Potomac' Ashley Darby Talks Her Biggest Flaw And Fan's Misconceptions About Her

BET BUZZ: 'The Real Housewives Of Potomac' Ashley Darby Talks Her Biggest Flaw And Fan's Misconceptions About Her

Before season six 'RHOP' premiered, BET caught up with Ashley Darby who got candid about what she considers the biggest misconception viewers may have about her.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs