Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:44)
19 hours ago BET BUZZ: 'RHOP's' Gizelle Bryant On How She Handles Critics And What The Reality Show Has Taught Her

BET BUZZ: 'RHOP's' Gizelle Bryant On How She Handles Critics And What The Reality Show Has Taught Her

Gizelle got real about her biggest flaw, the last time she cried, and what she has learned new about herself throughout the series' six seasons!

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs