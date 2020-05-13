Season 2020 Clip (01:14)
BET BUZZ: Rihanna Celebrates Fenty Lingerie Anniversary

Rihanna may be in quarantine, but she’s ready to break out the confetti to celebrate the two-year anniversary of her Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

