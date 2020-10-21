Season 2020 Clip (00:59)
16 hours ago BET BUZZ: Rihanna’s New Campaign Stars Black Breast Cancer Survivors

BET BUZZ: Rihanna’s New Campaign Stars Black Breast Cancer Survivors

To support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the singer's popular lingerie brand featured "survivors and thrivers" in the newest styles from a special capsule collection.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in style

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC