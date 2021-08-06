Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:23)
17 hours ago BET BUZZ: Russell Wilson and Ciara's Son, Win, Takes First Steps At Seahawks' Practice

BET BUZZ: Russell Wilson and Ciara's Son, Win, Takes First Steps At Seahawks' Practice

The power couple has been trying to get their son Win Harrison to walk for some time.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs