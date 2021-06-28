Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:23)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Samuel L. Jackson And Danny Glover To Receive Honorary Oscars

BET BUZZ: Samuel L. Jackson And Danny Glover To Receive Honorary Oscars

The honors will be presented at the Academy’s 12th Governors Awards ceremony, which was skipped this year due to the pandemic, on Jan. 15, 2022.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs