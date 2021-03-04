Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (02:03)
15 hours ago BET BUZZ: Saweetie Reveals Her Secrets To Building A Successful IG!

BET BUZZ: Saweetie Reveals Her Secrets To Building A Successful IG!

The ‘Tap In’ rapper is exclusively sharing her valuable tips with BET Style.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs