Season 2020 Clip (00:56)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Serena Williams' Daughter's Qai Qai Doll Heads To Amazon

BET BUZZ: Serena Williams' Daughter's Qai Qai Doll Heads To Amazon

After Serena Williams bought her daughter Olympia a Qai Qai doll, the Black doll is now available on Amazon, helping young children see representation in their toys.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC