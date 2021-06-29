Trending:
21 hours ago BET BUZZ: Serena Williams Will Not Attend The Tokyo Olympics

Although Williams opted out, Naomi Osaka, who has withdrawn from several tournaments, confirmed her excitement to play at the Tokyo Olympics.

