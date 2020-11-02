Season 2020 Clip (04:21)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Soul Train Awards ‘20: These Celebs Won The Green Carpet At The 2019 Show

BET BUZZ: Soul Train Awards ‘20: These Celebs Won The Green Carpet At The 2019 Show

Featuring some of your favorite artists of yesterday and today, let’s take a look back on who was best dressed on the green carpet.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in style