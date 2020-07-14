Season 2020 Clip (01:06)
BET BUZZ: Tamera Mowry-Housley Announces She’s Leaving ‘The Real’

Tamera Mowry-Housley is making her departure from The Real after co-hosting the program since its debut in 2013.

