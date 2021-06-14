Trending:
18 hours ago BET BUZZ: Darnella Frazier, Teen Who Filmed George Floyd’s Death, Awarded Honorary Pulitzer

The video, which led to worldwide protests, the conviction of Derek Chauvin, and police reforms across America, was recorded on May 25, 2020.

