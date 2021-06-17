Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:14)
19 hours ago BET BUZZ: Tessica Brown Launches Her Own Haircare Line 'Forever Hair'

BET BUZZ: Tessica Brown Launches Her Own Haircare Line 'Forever Hair'

Tessica Brown, otherwise known as “Gorilla Glue Girl,” is launching a haircare line months after her infamous incident with Gorilla Glue.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in style