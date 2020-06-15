Season 2020 Clip (00:49)
21 hours ago BET BUZZ: Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Announce Baby Number Two

BET BUZZ: Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Announce Baby Number Two

The couple announced the news in Teyana’s latest music video "Wake Up Love" featuring their 4-year-old daughter Junie.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music