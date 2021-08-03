Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:23)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: 3 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘Just a Friend’

BET BUZZ: 3 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘Just a Friend’

Biz Markie, the self-described “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop” may no longer be with us, but his classic and his influence always will.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music