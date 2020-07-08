Season 2020 Clip (00:49)
16 hours ago BET BUZZ: Tiffany Haddish Big Chop’s Hair On Instagram Live

BET BUZZ: Tiffany Haddish Big Chop’s Hair On Instagram Live

After months in quarantine with protective hairstyles, the famous comedian hopped on Instagram Live to chat with fans about her decision to cut her hair.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in style