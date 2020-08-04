Season 2020 Clip (01:05)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Tiffany Haddish Confirms Relationship With Common

BET BUZZ: Tiffany Haddish Confirms Relationship With Common

Tiffany Haddish is putting her relationship rumors to rest and is officially confirming that her and rapper Common have been dating.

